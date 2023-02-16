BROOKVILLE — Special services will be held in local churches to celebrate the Lenten season.
The Brookville Community Services will begin with worship services, followed by a light luncheon, will be held each Wednesday, beginning Ash Wednesday through March 15. Evening services will be held the three Sundays before Easter. Services each Wednesday will begin at noon; evening services will begin at 6 p.m.
Following is the schedule of services, with the host church and the guest speaker:
- Ash Wednesday, February 22 — Brookville Presbyterian Church will host the service, with the Rev. Loren McQueen, pastor of the Evangelical United Methodist Church, as speaker.
- Wednesday, March 1 — Brookville First Baptist Church will host the service, with the Rev. Michael Coats, pastor of the Faithful Followers United Methodist Charge, as speaker.
- Wednesday, March 8 — Evangelical United Methodist Church will serve as host, with the Rev. Terry Bowden, pastor of Calvary Church of the Nazarene, as speaker.
- Wednesday, March 15 — Brookville Church of God will serve as host, with the Rev. Steve Kornbau, pastor of Zion Church of Jefferson County, as speaker.
- Sunday, March 19 — First United Methodist Church will host the service, with the Rev. Doug Dyson, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, as speaker.
- Sunday, March 26 — Zion Church will serve as host, with the Rev. David Blair, pastor of First Baptist Church, as speaker.
- Sunday, April 2 — Stanton United Methodist Church will host the service, with the Rev. Sam Wilson, pastor of the Brookville Church of God, as speaker.
The community Good Friday service will be held at noon April 7 at Grace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Joe Short, pastor of First United Methodist Church, will be the speaker.
All services are free and open to all wishing to attend.