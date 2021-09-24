Leona Marie Wyant, 78, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Born February 28, 1943 in Ridgway, she was the daughter of Floyd and Leona (Deloe) Oyler.
She was a 1960 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
Marie was lifelong resident of Elk and Clarion counties.
She retired in 2003 from Owens Brockway in Brookville after 30 years.
Marie enjoyed horses, crocheting, flower gardening and reading.
Survivors include a daughter, Paula Wyant of Kittanning; and a sister, Susan Briggs of Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Howard Oyler.
Per Marie’s wishes, services will be private.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Rimersburg.
