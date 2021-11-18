Lepha C. Beveridge, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.
Her loving husband, Ronald A. Beveridge, passed away the day before, on Monday, November 15, 2021 also at Clarion Hospital
Born March 22, 1933 on the Harriger homestead near Sligo, she was the daughter of Norman and Ola (Stewart) Harriger.
Mrs. Beveridge was a member of the Sligo United Methodist Church.
She was employed with the decorating department of the Clarion Glass Company. She also had helped her husband, at Ron’s Leather Shop for many years and was previously a teacher’s aide with the intermediate unit of the Brockway Area Schools.
Lepha enjoyed taking care of her home and her family.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Pastor Brock Beveridge of Sligo; her daughter, Mandy O’Neil and husband, Jeff, of Knox; grandchildren, Justin O’Neil and wife, Megan, Amanda McCoy and husband, Eric, and Sheldon O’Neil and wife, Chelsea; two great-granddaughters, Ashlyn O’Neil and Elizabeth O’Neil; her brother, Everett Harriger, and wife, Darla, of Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald A. Beveridge; and an infant sister, Lola Irene Harriger.
Services will be private.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Callensburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Sligo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Sligo, PA 16255 or the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 16205.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To send an online condolence to the family or to view a video tribute, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.