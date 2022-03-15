Leroy “Butch” Gaston, 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 13, 2022 at his home, following an illness.
Born November 2, 1933 in Seminole, Armstrong County, he was a son of the late Harry and Jessie Yankel Gaston.
He was a Korean War veteran serving with the United States Army.
He married the former Barbara K. Gruver on November 22, 1975, and she preceded him in death on November 30, 2004.
Mr. Gaston was employed by Pullman Standard until its closing.
He was a member of the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem.
He lived for spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Tony Gaston (Beth Reichard) of New Bethlehem; daughter, Tori Gaston (Chad Brocious) of Mayport; stepdaughter, Tina Myers of Nashville, Tenn.; and eight grandchildren, Heather, Ronnie, Jeremy, Ethan, Dawnikay, Evan, Bracken and Asher.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Art and Paul Gaston; and a sister, Mary Lou Reed.
Per his request, there will be no calling hours or services.
Interment will take place in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service in New Bethlehem.
