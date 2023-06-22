Dear Editor:
I recently had the occasion to drive past Northside School on Church Street in Brookville. The School District recently took on a complete window replacement on the building. When it was first announced, this undertaking had me worried, because so often window replacement projects negatively affect the historic appearance of important landmark buildings.
This was NOT the case for Northside. The school board and administrations did a fabulous job of working with their architect to choose windows that match the originals in configuration, size, and color.
Northside opened in 1939, and since that date has been an absolute anchor in the educational and social history of our community. Its Colonial Revival design made it a major element in the National Register-listed Brookville Historic District. It was even the subject of a nationally-acclaimed poster, published by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, that focused upon the maintenance and retention of historic school buildings.
All too often, our school board and administration are criticized for their actions. This time they all deserve a heartfelt collective pat on the back and thanks from us all.
David L. Taylor