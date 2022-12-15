SLIGO – Tessa Shick’s second grade class at Sligo Elementary School has written letters to Santa.
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I help my mom. I would really like it if you could bring me shoues.
— Lilah Myers
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I good this year. I would really like it if you could bring me pokmon cards.
— Hunter Seigworth
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I was good at home. I would really like it if you could bring me fidget spinners, a Play Station 5, and movies.
— Jonah Kelley
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I’ve bin nice and sweet. I would really like it if you could bring me more logos, flaver water bottle and last the kneter bloxs.
— Anistyn Gallagher
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the naughty list because I am helppfoll. I would really like it if you could bring me: a romot cutrul cur, a holl pack of pokemon and a grone whith a camra.
— Linken Kaetzel
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I am good in school. I would really like it if you could bring me a rc car and a gas powered rc car.
— Karson Lear
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I am good. I would really like it if you could bring me a go cart.
— Nolan Carr
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I have ben lisning. I would really like it if you could bring me a hover bored, a camra an a tablet.
— Mia Davis
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I hep my family. I would really like it if you could bring me a new hedset and a gocart.
— Levi Reddick
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I share whith my sister. I would really like it if you could bring me prinsees, marmade, uonucoon.
— Maredith Whitmer
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I have ben good. I would really like it if you could bring me paint pacet and sum crands and sunbre.
— Harper Yori
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I help my sistre. I would really like it if you could bring me robloks crde, drtibik and four welre.
— Terran Pinson
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I hav bin gratfool. I would really like it if you could bring me a Nintedoe Swich.
— Trent Ashbaugh
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I hav bin gud this yer. I would really like it if you could bring me a Nintendo Switch.
—Greyson Whyte
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I bin good and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a Barbie camper van and an LOL dall.
— Baylee Runyan
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I will help people. I would really like it if you could bring me a drum set, a nerf gun and five dollars.
— Joel McGuinness
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I wuz good vis yer. I would really like it if you could bring me a nrf gun and a legoz set and a rc hlcoptr.
— Parker Shanafelt
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I have been a good helper. I would really like it if you could bring me a shark puppet, an ant farm and a dragon fish farm.
— Brennan Vogle
Dear Santa Claus,
I should be on the nice list because I halpin. I would really like it if you could bring me a huvrbord ind I wunt nrf gun.
— Easton Mansberger