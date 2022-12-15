Letters 8

NEW BETHLEHEM – Kelli Traister’s second grade class at Redbank Valley Primary School sent the following letters to Santa:

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I cleaned my bedroom. The one thing that I would really like this year is an iPhone 14. It would also be nice to receive a hoverboard.

— Piper G.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I helped clean the house. The one thing that I would really like this year is some Legos. It would also be nice to receive a Nerf gun.

— Landon

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I helped my mom. The one thing that I would really like this year is a Rainbow High Doll. It would also be nice to receive an iPad.

— Mya

Dear Santa,

I have been very good and bad this year because I help people pick up what they drop and I hit my brother. The one thing that I would really like this year is an IPhone 14, It would also be nice to receive a PS 5.

— Hunter

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year because I listened to my sis win she babysited me. The one thing that I would really like this year is “What the Meme.” It would also be nice to receive a toy remote car.

— Bryan

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I hep my mom with laundry. The one thing that I would really like this year is a Nerf Gun. It would also be nice to receive two dogs.

— James

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I got an A on my spelling test. The one thing that I would really like this year is a Hover Board. It would also be nice to receive a laptop for playing games.

— Elliaunna

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I cleaned my room. The one thing that I would really like this year is LED lights for my bedroom. It would also be nice to receive a Polaroid camera.

— Hadleigh

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I played with my little brother. The one thing that I would really like this year is pocket markers. It would also be nice to receive the newest phone 14.

— Serenity

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I helped my dad surprise my brother with a gaming room. The one thing that I would really like this year is a PC. It would also be nice to receive a gaming chair.

— Hayden

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have been doing my chores. The one thing that I would really like this year is a phone. It would also be nice to receive stuff for gaming.

— Cyan

Dear Santa,

I have been very okay this year because I helped clean up the garbage. The one thing that I would really like this year is a robot. It would also be nice to receive a remote control monster truck.

— Randy

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I helped my mom with the laundry. The one thing that I would really like this year is a Playstation. It would also be nice to receive a laptop for playing games.

— Emmett

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I helped my mom with my little brother. The one thing that I would really like this year is a Rainbow High doll house. It would also be nice to receive LOL dolls.

— Kara

Santa,

I have been very good this year. I helped my mom clean the house. The one thing that I would really like this year is a new blue football. It would also be nice to receive a Nintendo Switch.

— Jayce

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I help the janitor. The one thing that I would really like this year is a side by side. It would also be nice to receive a machete knife to cut down weeds.

— Everett

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I helped my mom clean up. The one thing that I would really like this year is a NERF Gun. It would also be nice to receive a Squshmelo.

— Piper B.

