BROCKWAY — Ten Butler County Community College students from Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and Venango counties are among 79 new members of BC3’s chapter of an international academic honor society that recognizes scholarship and promotes development and leadership.
New members of Rho Phi, the college’s 54-year-old chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.
Students who have completed at least 12 credit hours toward an associate degree or six credit hours toward a one-year certificate and who meet academic requirements are eligible for membership in Rho Phi.
Amanda Fleming is Rho Phi’s primary adviser and BC3’s college business services specialist.
Membership in Rho Phi, Fleming said, is “absolutely a resume-builder. Students who have (membership in Rho Phi) on their resume versus someone who does not may give them an edge in a job interview.
“It makes them stand out.”
New members of Rho Phi this spring include Clearfield County residents Jordan Dodd, Faith Pahoundis and Shereden Waddell, all of DuBois; and Isabel Mercado, of Hyde.
Dodd is a general studies student at BC3; Pahoundis, history; Waddell, health care science; and Mercado, psychology.
New members also include Elk County residents Emma Kemmer and Griffin Vollmer, of Ridgway. Kemmer is a Nursing, R.N., student at BC3 and Vollmer, secondary education-social studies option.
New members also include Jefferson County residents Amanda Christensen, Brookville, Nursing, R.N.; Katrina Fish, Reynoldsville, social work; Clifford Kinser, Brockway, Nursing, R.N.; and Venango County resident Mikyla Metz, Emlenton, health care science.
Chapter members have elected Waddell to serve as vice president of Rho Phi at BC3 @ Brockway.
Seventy-seven members of Rho Phi were among 503 graduates in BC3’s Class of 2022.
Phi Theta Kappa in March recognized Rho Phi as an ultimate five-star chapter for the sixth consecutive year. Rho Phi was also recognized in March for membership acceptance rates.
To reach five-star status, a Phi Theta Kappa chapter must, among other requirements, develop an honors in action project that combines academic research, problem-solving and action-oriented services to address real-world challenges in communities.
Chapters that increase membership acceptance rates by at least 15 percent are honored with a Phi Theta Kappa Reach Award.