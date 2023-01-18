BROCKWAY — The annual Pink Game between the Brockway Lady Rovers and the DuBois Lady Beavers basketball game will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Brockway Area High School.
Many prizes will be given away. To date, our communities have donated more than $178,000 to the Hahne Cancer Center.
The schedule is as follows:
- Brockway Boys JV versus West Forest at 10 a.m.
- Brockway Boys Varsity versus West Forest at 11:30 a.m.
- Honoree ceremony will be at 12:45 p.m.
- Pink Game will be at 1:30 p.m.
- Prizes will be drawn after the 1:30 p.m. game.