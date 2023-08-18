DuBOIS — The 14th annual Breakfast and Bake Sale, in honor of four area men who were killed in action in Iraq, Afghanistan and the current fight against terror, will be held from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the American Legion Hut in DuBois.
A $10 donation for the all-you-can-eat breakfast will include sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, home fries, toast, sausage gravy, french toast, juice and coffee. Bake sale items will include cake, cookies, pies, fudge, etc.
All proceeds of all donations will benefit Operation Comfort Warriors and Pennsylvania American Legion Housing for Homeless Veterans.
The event is sponsored by the American Legion Riders Chapter 17. Donations may be sent to: American Legion Rider’s Post 17, c/o Al Heberling, 1683 Behringer Highway, DuBois, PA 15801.
Each year, the Legion Riders continue to honor heroes SFC Michael Tully, who was killed in action Aug. 23, 2007; 2nd Lt. Christopher Loudon, KIA Oct. 17, 2006; Sgt. Scott Smith, KIA July 17, 2006; and Sgt. Brandon Reed, KIA Sept. 6, 2004.
Also, on Saturday, Sept. 9, the 14th annual Bike Run Benefit will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 in the honor of the heroes. Registration will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hut. Kickstands will be up at 11 a.m. Rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10.
There will be a $15 donation per vehicle/includes driver. There is an additional $5 donation per passenger. All donations will benefit Operation Comfort Warriors and Pennsylvania American Legion Housing for Homeless Veterans. Donations for the bike run may also be sent to the address above.