2022 DuBois historical society calendar on sale

DuBOIS — 2022 will mark the 150th anniversary of the founding of DuBois and the 40th anniversary of the DuBois Area Historical Society.
Both anniversaries will be recognized in the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 2022 calendar.
It will be the first of many observances that the DuBois Area Historical Society will sponsor to commemorate the anniversaries.
The calendars are on sale for $5 at: Ace Hardware, Peaceable Kingdom, Rosie’s Bookstore, The Junk Dealer’s Daughter, Way Office Plus, Toni Kulbacki Barber Shop, and the DuBois Area Historical Society Museum all in DuBois. The calendar makes an ideal gift, according to the historical society members.