BROCKWAY – The 2022 Music in the Park concert series in Taylor Memorial Park will begin Sunday, June 12, when The Moore Brothers from Clearfield take the stage.
The concerts are sponsored by The Frank Varischetti Foundation and held at the American Legion stage in the park. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. and are free of charge.
Blaine Carr and The Elements will perform on Father’s Day, June 19.
14th Street Swing Band will be featured on June 26. It is a 7-piece horn band that plays hits ranging from Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, The Blues Brothers, Chicago, The Beatles and Winston Pickett among many others.
Music in the Park steps aside on Sunday, July 3, for Brockway’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration.
The concerts resume on July 10 with Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band and their Patsy Cline, country and rock-and-roll program.
On July 17, Brockway’s very own Village Voices ensemble under the direction of Betsy Bond Dellaire will entertain.
The Vagabonds from DuBois – Denny Skraba, Frank Oravec, Bob Buffone and Don “Hooter” Zimmerman –will perform on July 24.
The season concludes on July 31 with The Sharptones from Altoona and their program of music from the 1950s and ‘60s.
In the event of rain, the concert will be held in the auditorium of the Brockway Area High School and will start at 6 p.m.