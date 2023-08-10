BUTLER — Butler County Community College received a $3 million gift on Aug. 4, the largest in its 58-year history and the seventh of at least $1 million in the past nine years.
The late Tim Shaffer, a former state senator from Prospect, left half of his estate to the BC3 Education Foundation. Shaffer also contributed $1 million to the foundation in 2018.
The BC3 Education Foundation received the donation during a memorial celebration in Butler of Shaffer, who passed away at age 76 in May 2022.
“He loved our mission,” said Dr. Nick Neupauer, BC3 president. “He absolutely loved our students. And he believed in the vision and the strategic plan that related to the college.
“Tim wanted to give to a winner, and clearly BC3 has demonstrated that it is a winner, whether it’s with our No. 1 rankings, our outstanding programs and faculty, or our community partnerships.
“The largest gift in our history is symbolic of his belief in BC3.”
Shaffer’s gift will establish a BC3 scholarship in memory of his parents, John and Jean Kaufman Shaffer, and fund another created in 2010 and in memory of his only sibling, John “Stephen” Shaffer.
“He’s left a history-making gift to this institution,” said Megan Coval, executive director of the BC3 Education Foundation and external relations.
“But what is particularly notable is that he chose for those funds to be designated to BC3’s scholarship program. This is a gift of opportunity and a gift of access to higher education, which will, of course, have exponential impacts not only on the student, but on the entire community.”
Shaffer’s brother, a Navy veteran and member of BC3’s inaugural class, was killed in an automobile crash at age 23 in 1967.
His father, a Butler County commissioner who served on BC3’s board of trustees, died in an automobile accident at age 56 in 1968. His mother died at age 59 seven years later.
“I love my parents, and I have never done anything publicly to acknowledge them,” Shaffer said in February 2018. “As I get older, it is becoming more important that I acknowledge things that I never really thought about before.”
BC3 “represents the future,” Shaffer said in February 2018. “The future are the people who live here. The people who live here need to be educated.”
The BC3 Education Foundation in the 2022-2023 academic year awarded a record $280,000 in scholarships.
Among them, the endowed John “Stephen” Shaffer Memorial Scholarship, which is available to full-time BC3 students who live in Butler County.
BC3 will determine the criteria to ensure the endowed County Commissioner John and Jean Shaffer Memorial Scholarship properly honors Tim Shaffer and benefits as many students as possible, college administrators said.
“We are a student-centered institution, and (Shaffer’s $3 million gift) will go a long way,” Neupauer said.
The Shaffer school in December graduated six students in practical nursing and in May, a record 74 in Nursing, R.N.