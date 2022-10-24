The 2022 Christmas Gathering in Brockway will be held Nov. 17-20 and Nov. 25-27.
A Christmas Gathering in Brockway is is a yearly not-for-profit community event. Small businesses and private homes open their doors to welcome guests in a unique holiday shopping experience.
This years event will have 30 participating locations, offering everything from wood crafts, fresh wreaths, Christmas trees, holiday decor, baked goods, knit & crochet gifts, soaps & lotions, candles, wine, gift baskets, cookie trays, dips, soups, yummy foods for lunch and dinner, and of course visits with Santa Claus himself.
Participating locations can be found on our holiday shopping maps. Each locations hours of operations may vary. Maps are available in local businesses and online.
For more information, visit www.BrockwayChristmasGathering.com and A Christmas Gathering In Brockway on Facebook.