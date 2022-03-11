FORCE — Marcia Biederman, author of “A Mighty Force” and a long-time contributor to New York Times, will be in Force on Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Social Hall.
Light refreshments will be served and a free will offering will be accepted to cover the cost of the hall. Reservations are not needed. Attendees are encouraged to bring pictures or stories about Dr. Betty to share.
Ms. Biederman’s book is about Force native Dr. Elizabeth Hayes and her fight to improve the living and working conditions of the miners and their families. Many residents of Force and the surrounding area may recall Dr. Betty caring for their families . Others may remember their parents or grandparents talking about her and her struggle with the Shawmut Mining Company.
Marcia Biederman came to this area to do extensive research while writing the book, which is the only one ever written about Dr. Betty, her fight to safeguard public health and its far-reaching effects.
The book is available at H.W. Book Peddlers in the DuBois Mall and it will also be available on the day of the book signing in Force.