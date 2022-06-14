DuBOIS — Aaron Gankosky, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Penn State University 2+2 Program, DuBois, then State College. His field of study will be meteorology-atmospheric science.
He resides in Brockway and is a parishioner of St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church, Brockway. At Central he was an honor student and member of the Rotary Interact Club.
Gankosky played soccer (three years), tennis (three years), basketball (one year) and cross-country (one year).
He was also on the Brockway Old-Fashioned 4th of July Committee, a volunteer firefighter, and a Boy Scout, achieving his Eagle Scout during his senior year.
Gankosky graduated from Central with 18 college credits from Penn State, St. Francis University and Butler Community College.
He received the Penn State Provost Award and the Dr. George and Diana Kosco Trustee Scholarship.
Gankosky is the son of Jeff and Irene Gankosky.