Aaron Nasuti, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Penn State University, State College. His field of study is undecided.
Nasuti is a parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, DuBois, PA. At Central, he was an honor student.
He graduated from Central with college credits in speech through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. He also received credits in Biology, AP Environmental Science and AP US History.
Nasuti is the son of Chris Nasuti and Lisa Buskirk, DuBois.