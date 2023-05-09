STATE COLLEGE — The 61st Annual AAUW (American Association of University Women) State College Used Book Sale will be held May 13-16 at the Penn State Snider Ag Arena (800 East Park Ave. in State College), located diagonally across from Beaver Stadium at the corner of East Park Avenue and Fox Hollow Road.
Sale hours are:
May 13, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; May 14, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; May 15, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; May 16, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
The books offered at the event are donated by local community members in the 10 months prior to the sale. AAUW State College members, along with some community volunteers, have been sorting and processing the books over the past 10 months.
With an estimated 200,000 books for sale, the AAUW State College Used Book Sale is the largest known book sale on the East Coast. Books are priced to sell, and sorted into 30 different categories. The children’s section alone boasts over 25,000 books. Other popular sections are fiction, literature, biography, art, collectors, sports, hobbies, history, mysteries, hobbies, and sports.
This year, there are two new sections at the sale: one called International, for books written in other languages, and a second called Pennsylvania/Penn State, which feature local and regional books, such as Pennsylvania Mountain Stories, Horseshoe Curve: Sabotage and Subversion in the Railroad City, Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania, Nittany Lion cookbooks, and much more.
The Special Collections room will feature many exceptional books, including a 3-volume set of The Civil War: A Narrative, authored and inscribed by Shelby Foote; a First Edition of Silent Spring by Rachel Carson, and Hints on Household Taste in Furniture & Upholstery, written in 1881.
In keeping with Penn State regulations, no more than 450 people will be allowed in the arena at any one time. Throughout the entire weekend, shoppers will find the selection of books extremely strong. The selection drops off for the final two days but there will still be plenty of books and bargains. Monday, May 15 is Half Price Day and Tuesday, May 16 is Bag Day, when a bag of books may be purchased for $8.
Where the Money Goes –With 2022 book sale proceeds, AAUW State College awarded approximately 20 local grants totaling more than $50,000 to groups who in some way reflect the AAUW mission to advance equity for women and girls. STEM programs for girls, literacy, and self-esteem are key focuses. In addition, the group awards 3-4 major undergraduate scholarships each year to returning adult women students.The AAUW State College Used Book Sale increases literacy in our community and makes books affordable for everyone.
Cash, checks and major credit cards will be accepted. Parking is free. This event is a major recycling effort, starting with accepting book donations that might have otherwise been headed for the landfill, and ending with shoppers bringing their own cloth shopping bags.
Learn more: www.aauwstatecollege.org/booksale.