DuBOIS — Abigail Erickson, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. Her field of study will be communications, public relations and advertising.
She resides in DuBois and is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, DuBois. At Central she was a member of the National Honor Society and the Rotary Interact Club. She was also an honor student.
She participated in the Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week.
Erickson graduated from Central with college credits in psychology, college writing, college research writing, and speech through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. She also completed the Dale Carnegie Course.
She received the Presidential Scholarship from Susquehanna University.
Erickson is the daughter of Peter Erickson and Dawn Erickson.