ST. MARYS — Every November, the northern region of Pennsylvania is the cornerstone of the “Ruffed Grouse Society’s Upland Bird Hunt” in the Pa Wilds. And every year, the Ruffed Grouse Society invites a special artist to showcase the upland hunting life through their art form.
Each artist is invited to the log cabin-theme Red Fern Conference Center in St. Marys to highlight their art during the “Meet the Artist” banquet. Hunters can then actively interact with the visiting artist as they finish an art piece related to upland hunting. The completed art piece is then auctioned off that evening.
Al Dornish, nationally recognized former Wild Wings artist, was this year’s visiting artist.
Dornish is a highly-detailed acrylic painter of the world’s wildlife and is recognized at most of the major Wildlife Art Shows in the United States.
Dornish says of his love of wildlife art, “My love of nature started over 80 years ago in my childhood nurtured by an amateur naturalist father. This interest has sent me on excursions from the Sub-Arctic, through Africa, a good part of Europe, and virtually all of North America to experience, study, photograph, and sketch the flora and fauna of the world. They have become the subjects of my work.
“Besides my show paintings, I have illustrated six animal books for Lerner Publications in Minneapolis. I have written and illustrated two young peoples’ animal books as well, “’WILD CATS, GREAT and SMALL –An Anthology of the World’s Wild Cats.’”
This year, Dornish completed two originals — the first of a drumming grouse on a log in the Pennsylvania woods and the second of three woodcock in courtship rituals.
Bill Ragosta had the winning bid on the woodcock, and Mary Hosmer had the winning bid on the drumming grouse.