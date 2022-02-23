DuBOIS — Alex Jenkins, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Penn State University. His field of study is electrical engineering.
At Central, Jenkins was vice president of the Senior Class. Jenkins was a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. He was a member of the school track and field, soccer and basketball teams. He also was the baseball team’s statistician.
Jenkins graduated from Central with nine college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College and Advanced Placement Program.
Jenkins received the Vulcan Merit Scholarship, Olympic Athletic Club Scholarship, S & T Bank Smart Start Scholarship, and Francis J. Mehall Engineering Scholarship.
Jenkins is the son of Heath and Marcy Jenkins, DuBois.