TUSCALOOSA, AL — Alex Voris of Punxsutawney has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
UA awarded 2,362 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10-11, 2021.
With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.