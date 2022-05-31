DuBOIS — Aliyah Erin McNeil, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Lehigh University, Bethlehem. Her field of study will be computer science and business.
At Central, she was a member of the Rotary Interact Club, National Honor Society, Mock Trial Team, and Yearbook Staff. She was also the audio engineer for the Senior Class play.
She volunteered at the Baptist Happy Hearts Day Care.
McNeil received the Lehigh University Trustees Scholarship.
She is the daughter of Demarcus and Fawn Flint in DuBois.