WILCOX — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Allegheny National Forest establishment on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Admission is free for this family-friendly event. Planned festivities include live music, guest speakers, kids’ activities, commemorative giveaways, interpretive hikes, an expo of organizations, history displays, food trucks, and beverage vendors.
Constructed on July 17, 1937 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, the Twin Lakes Recreation Area provides a beautiful setting to immerse yourself in nature and history. Come and commemorate the recovery of the land, one hundred years of sustainable growth, and the collaborative conservation work that promises a resilient forest for generations to come.
The celebration at Twin Lakes Recreation Area is the signature event for a weekend of exciting opportunities that include the ANF100 Juried Art Exhibition at the Crary Art Gallery, “ANF on Film: A Hunter’s/Angler’s Guide to ANF” at the Struthers Library Theatre, and the Jakes Rocks Trail Fest at Kinzua Beach. Partners and local businesses have sponsored additional activities to encourage enjoyment of the forest, including a 100-mile Hiking Challenge, a 100-mile Paddle Challenge, a Centennial Trail of History, a Centennial Geocache Trail, and more.