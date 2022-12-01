WOODLAND — The Animal Welfare Council/ Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic will hold its annual Open House on Sunday, Dec. 4. The event will be open to the public from 1-6 p.m. at 1380 Shawville Highway in Woodland.
There will be tours of the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, door prizes, and light refreshments. Remember to stop by with pets for free pictures with Santa from 3:30-5 p.m.
Along with the open house, the Animal Welfare Council would like to announce the soft kick-off of their Capital Campaign. They are finding themselves in a position where they can't handle the needs of the local and surrounding clients, shelters, and rescue organizations.
The AWC non-profit is diligently trying to recruit more veterinarians to keep up with the demand. A new building or the expansion of the current facility is long overdue. More details are to be released.
Holiday House Tour
What better way to open the Capital Campaign than a "Holiday House Tour?" The AWC has partnered with community residents who will share their historical homes and holiday traditions.
In addition, there will be a surprise tour stop with a gift. The event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1-6 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 per person and are available at the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic location. The tour's first stop will be the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic's open house, where attendees will pick up your map to start the Holiday House Tour.
Contact 814-592-4469 with any questions.