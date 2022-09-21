DuBOIS — Manual Lymphatic Drainage (MLD) is now offered at The Allure Spa at DuBois Dermatology and Cosmetics. Allure Spa’s Massage Therapist, Bethany Schmidt LMT, CMLDT, CMA, is recently certified in Manual Lymphatic Drainage to better serve those who suffer blockage and swelling for a variety of issues.

