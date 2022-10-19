RIDGWAY — Alpha Precision Group, a leading provider of highly-engineered powder metal, metal injection molding (MIM), additive manufacturing components and specialty valves that serve a diverse customer base with a range of high-performance applications, has successfully completed the installation of a Tritone Dominant system.
The Dominant system is based on Tritone’s MoldJet technology, a “powder-free” innovative additive manufacturing (AM) system that enables industrial production of high-quality metal parts at an industrial speed. Built for producing large quantity of high-density parts with complex geometries and a variety of metal and ceramic materials, the technology enables parallel manufacturing of parts of assorted sizes, shapes, and applications.
With this technology, it’s easy to choose between a variety of metal and ceramic materials, the speed and simplicity of the switchover between materials.
“We believe that APG is a technology leader and are committed to investing into that position. Adding the Tritone Dominant with its MoldJet® technology is a strong sign of our commitment to offer advanced technology to the marketplace and our customers,” said Alpha Precision Group Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Stephen P. Madill. “This new approach to additive manufacturing, (aka 3D Metal Printing), offers a new tool that will be beneficial for our customers as we satisfy their total needs for the technology. We are excited to share this technology with the industries we serve.”
Tritone Technologies Vice President of Products and Business Development Omer Sagi said, “We are extremely excited to see Alpha Precision Group’s commitment to invest in our Dominant system and offer this advanced technology to their customers. Partnering with this technology leader marks a significant and strategic milestone for Tritone as we enter the North American market. We look forward to collaborating with APG to expand access to our technology and suite of applications and materials.”