LOCK HAVEN — From April 1-3, nearly 170 Zeta Chapter alumnae, collegians and guests gathered on the campus of Lock Haven University (LHU) to celebrate 100 years of the Alpha Sigma Tau (AST) sorority at LHU.
AST was founded in 1899 with the purpose of promoting the ethical, cultural and social development of its members. Its sixth chapter, the Zeta Chapter, was founded at LHU –which at the time was called the Central State Normal School –on April 7, 1921.
Since then, the Zeta Chapter has initiated more than 1,300 sisters, and has the distinct honor of being the oldest continuously active AST chapter.
Postponed in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Centennial Founder’s Day of AST at The Haven was celebrated just shy of a year later than originally scheduled.
The weekend’s events kicked off on Friday evening, with seven LHU women being initiated as the chapter’s newest members by AST National Vice Presidents Jenni Kemmery and Katherine Onyshko, AST National Foundation President Erika McManus Bukva and former National Council member and LHU Zeta Chapter alumna Tracy Bond Ciabattoni ‘87.
The evening’s activities concluded with an open house at LHU’s Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center, where sisters reconnected and shared the stories behind their favorite AST memorabilia.
Following campus tours on Saturday, sisters were presented with two philanthropy opportunities. They had the option of going to Roads to Peace to present a check for $1,728 raised through online donations and by the chapter during its Rock-a-Thon event.
Sisters also had the option of delivering $1,000 worth of food and other items, to LHU’s food pantry, the Haven Cupboard. While there, sisters were able to learn more about this much needed program that helps LHU students combat food insecurity.
Saturday afternoon, sisters ventured to Williamsport County Club for their centennial reception. The program included dinner, guest speakers and a candle-lighting ceremony.
The weekend concluded on Sunday morning with a Grab and Go continental breakfast at Evergreen Commons.
“It was wonderful to see women, some of whom became members 55 years ago, reconnect with the sorority and the university,” said Amy Brooks, Zeta Chapter advisor and centennial committee member. “For several, this was the first time they had returned to Lock Haven University.”
“Love is the overwhelming emotion I felt during the weekend,” said Colleen Reese Stiening’92, fellow Zeta Chapter advisor and centennial committee member. “Love for the organization that brought us together all those years ago. Love for the sisters I haven’t been in the same room with for 25 years, but it feels like yesterday and love for the collegians who keep the chapter active, which gives us the opportunity to return. Because (being a sister of) Alpha Sigma Tau isn’t just four years. It’s for life.”