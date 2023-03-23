ALTOONA – The Altoona Symphony Orchestra has announced its upcoming concert titled “Music of the Americas” on April 15 at the Historic Mishler Theatre in downtown Altoona. The concert will feature guest artist Anthony Cornet, an Altoona native, playing George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue on the piano.
The concert will also include a variety of other pieces celebrating the Americas, including excerpts from Florence Price Symphony No. 1, the first symphony composed by an African-American woman to be performed by a major symphony orchestra. Additionally, the Charles Ives/Schumann Variations on America, a patriotic tune arranged in a thrilling style, will be performed. Other pieces on the program include music from notable composers from North, Central, and South America. Anthony Cornet, an accomplished pianist and composer, will showcase his virtuosic skills in his performance of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, which has become an American classic for blending jazz and classical music. Maestro Nick Palmer will lead the Altoona Symphony Orchestra in delivering an unforgettable concert that celebrates the diversity and richness of American music.
This performance is possible through the generosity of The Wolf Kuhn Foundation and the FirstEnergy Foundation.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $12 (plus box office fees) for students may be purchased through the Mishler Box Office by calling 814-944-9434 or visiting https://mishlertheatre.vbotickets.com/events.
The Altoona Symphony Orchestra is currently in its 94th year of providing Blair County and the surrounding region with the highest level in music entertainment and educational opportunities. The ASO also places a large focus on education and community outreach all the while remaining fiscally aware and responsible.
For further information on this concert and other programs, please visit our website: www.altoonasymphonyorchestra.com.