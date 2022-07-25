ALTOONA — The Altoona Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce their annual concert at Canal Basin ASO Summer Spectacular on Saturday, August 20. This community favorite is a great opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy a family friendly concert, weather depending of course, and are free to the public. This year, we’ll also have a variety of food trucks to enjoy before the performance!
