ALTOONA — The Altoona Symphony Orchestra will host its third concert of the season, “Holiday Spectacular,” on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Altoona Area High School in the auditorium.
Holiday Spectacular is sure to bring the entire community together and will feature local dancers in selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutrcacker,” combined choirs from Altoona and Hollidaysburg high schools, and the Altoona Youth Orchestra. Music from “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “Yes, Virginia, There Is A Santa Claus” will be presented with local actors, and our world famous sing-a-long will make this an evening the whole family will remember.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://mishlertheatre.vbotickets.com/events.
The Altoona Symphony Orchestra is currently in its 94th year of providing Blair County and the surrounding region with the highest-level in music entertainment and educational opportunities. The ASO also places a large focus on education and community outreach all the while remaining fiscally aware and responsible.
For further information on this concert and other programs, visit www.altoonasymphonyorchestra.com