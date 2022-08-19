DuBOIS — Amber Winkler is the new Admissions and Marketing Director at DuBois Central Catholic School.
Her emphasis will be “a commitment to repositioning and rebranding the school using a more current market approach with a focus on religious values, academics, and leadership.”
Winkler comes to DCC as a graduate of Penn State University, College of Engineering with a 15-year career in structural design within the civil engineering discipline. She was a Lead Transportation Manager for Gannett Fleming Inc., a private consulting corporation.
Eventually, she felt the need to move on to a career that used her creativity in new ways and received her Associate of Science Degree in French Classical Cuisine, and a French Pastry Certification from the American Academy of Culinary Arts near Pittsburgh in 2018. She worked as a chef and restaurant general manager throughout the Pittsburgh area.
In 2020, she became the sole founder and operator of Crust & Crumb Café an artisan inspired café and patisserie in downtown State College. Winkler utilized marketing strategies and social media platforms for developing and growing a brand-new business in the middle of a pandemic. Crust & Crumb Café even partnered with Warner Bros., Inc. to market and promote the 2022 movie premier for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Her gifts for marketing, creativity, and leadership will serve her well in her new position at DCC as Director of Admissions and Marketing.
Passionate about volunteer services to the community, Winkler aligned herself with the local Rape Crisis Center, PASSAGES, where she served on the board of directors and coordinated their largest annual fundraiser. She also served as a state trained, on-call volunteer providing victim advocate services at hospitals and first responder facilities.
She will be continuing her volunteer work by serving as a teacher for the Faith Formation Classes this upcoming year, primarily for the Confirmation Classes at St. Catherine’s Church.
She has been active in the Catholic church throughout her life. One of the highlights of her faith journey was a religious pilgrimage to Ireland with a group from St. Michaels Church in 2009 visiting holy sites designated by Pope John Paul and ancient cathedrals located in southern Ireland that dated to the existence of Saint Patrick.
Winkler is grateful to be able to combine her faith with her marketing skills in her new job as DCC’s Admissions and Marketing Director. She is eager “to market the school in a way that clearly showcases its strong presence and purpose within the community and endeavors to build upon the admissions program for the future success of the school.”