HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (America250PA) launched its 2022 America250PA Direct Effect Innovation Challenge (DEIC) with Pennsylvania Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty, who announced this year’s theme as “Lead PA: The Future is YOUth.”
America250PA announces annual Direct Effect Innovation Challenge
