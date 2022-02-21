DuBOIS — Winter blues getting you down? Looking for a way to bring spring a little early? Good news – it’s time for the American Cancer Society Daffodil Days campaign. Daffodil Days is coming the week of March 21.
Brighten your office, or better yet, that of a colleague or client, with a fresh bunch of daffodils – and lead the fight against cancer, with the American Cancer Society.
Relay For Life of DuBois is participating in the American Cancer Society Daffodil Day campaign.
Please support this worthy campaign. Make a $10 donation and receive a bunch of 10 fresh-cut daffodils, or make a $15 donation and receive a potted mini daffodil plant or a bunch of 10 cut tulips.
Chances are you or someone you know has been touched by cancer. Let’s help make cancer a thing of the past.
Please call 814-762-6204 or email susan.babik@cancer.org to place an order no later than Feb. 22.