PUNXSUTAWNEY — The community is invited to donate blood in memory of Joe Rougeux at a special American Red Cross blood drive July 1 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Punxsutawney VFW. This blood drive is anticipated to collect 25 live-saving donations.
Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help celebrate a person’s life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to a loved one.
Rougeux was a Red Cross volunteer and dedicated blood donor who gave over 24 gallons, until he needed blood transfusions after being diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer in 1998. He continued to volunteer at blood drives but could not donate. After being cancer free for six years, he was able to donate 2 units towards his 25 gallons. He passed away in 2005 due to complications from his cancer. His wife Pat and their family invite the community to honor Joe’s legacy of caring by helping patient in need through a generous blood donation.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.