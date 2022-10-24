The following are American Red Cross blood drives scheduled in the Tri-County area in November:
Tuesday, Nov. 1
DuBois YMCA in the gymnasium from 12:30-6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 7
Clearfield VFW Post #1785 from 12:30-6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Clarion County YMCA in the multipurpose room from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Best Western in DuBois from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville from noon-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Punxsutawney VFW in the social hall from 12:30-6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Clearfield from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
DuBois Mall from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Brockway Volunteer Hose Co. in the social hall from noon-5:30 p.m.
Clarion University in the Gemmell Student Center from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.