The following are American Red Cross blood drives scheduled in the Tri-County area in November:

Tuesday, Nov. 1

DuBois YMCA in the gymnasium from 12:30-6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7

Clearfield VFW Post #1785 from 12:30-6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Clarion County YMCA in the multipurpose room from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Best Western in DuBois from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville from noon-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Punxsutawney VFW in the social hall from 12:30-6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Clearfield from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

DuBois Mall from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Brockway Volunteer Hose Co. in the social hall from noon-5:30 p.m.

Clarion University in the Gemmell Student Center from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

