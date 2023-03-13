The American Red Cross will hold blood drives in Clarion, Jefferson and Clearfield counties during the months of March and April:
Clearfield County
- March 21 - DuBois YMCA - 12:30-6 p.m.
- April 7 - Christian and Missionary Alliance Church - 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 10 - Parkside Community Center - 1:30-6 p.m.
- April 10 - Curwensville United Methodist Church - Noon-5:30 p.m.
- April 25 - Best Western Conference Center - 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jefferson County
- March 14 - Sykesville Town Hall - Noon-5:30 p.m.
- March 15 - Reynoldsville American Legion Social Hall - 12:30-6:30 p.m.
- April 10 - Roseville Independent Chapel, Brookville - Noon-5 p.m.
- April 18 - Punxsutawney VFW - Noon-6 p.m.
Clarion County
- March 14 - Clarion Mall - 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- March 29 - Gemmel Student Center, Clarion University - 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- April 3 - Red Cross Clarion - 12:30-6 p.m.
- April 12 - Gemmel Student Center, Clarion University - 1:30-6 p.m.
- April 21 - New Bethlehem Fire Hall - 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 25 - Clarion Mall - 1-5:30 p.m.