The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region is encouraging donors to “score big” in 2023 by donating blood.
Blood must be constantly replenished and ready for those in need of lifesaving care every day.
The American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are teaming up during National Blood Donor Month in January to rally people to give now, and help patients all winter long.
In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who give blood, platelets or plasma Jan. 1-31, 2023, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona (Terms apply. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.)
To donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.