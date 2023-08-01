ROCKTON — The Anderson Creek Sportsman’s Club hosted its second Tack Driver Lite Match on Saturday, July 29.
Forty-eight attendees competed in some of the most challenging conditions some had ever seen, given the weather. Shooters
Shooters came from as far away as North Carolina.
The overall winner, with a $500 payday, was Mike Hagan of Rimersburg. Second place went to Ebensburg’s Jack Balon. Bob Horton, of Windburn, took third place. The smallest group of the day went to Art Engleka, of Rockwood, with a five-shot group at 300 yards that measured .360 inches.