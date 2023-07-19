MT JEWETT — Anniversary Day will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 at Kinzua Bridge State Park.
Among others some of the featured Guest Speakers will include:
- Ron Keim – Vice President of the MJ2KB Trail Club - 2 p.m.
- Keim will speak on the award given to the Trail Club for being “Trail of the Year," along with his knowledge of the Kinzua Bridge.
- John Dzemyan – Retired PA Game Commission LMGS who was here at the park the day the tornado hit - 2:15 p.m.
- Jonathon Guseman – NOAA Meteorologist who will talk about tornados in the state of Pennsylvania and in specific the tornado of 2003 that tore through the Kinzua Bridge - 2:30 p.m.
- At 3 p.m., join in for a moment of silence to commemorate the fall of part of the Bridge that fateful day 20 years ago.
Celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the designation of Kinzua Bridge as a state park.
The Kinzua Bridge Foundation’s 30th Anniversary is also this year.
Recognition goes to the MJ2KB section of the Knox and Kane Rail Trail for being designated "Trail of the Year."