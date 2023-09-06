DuBOIS — Coldwell Banker Developac Realty will host their Fall Pet Fundraiser at their Treasure Lake office located at 1102 Coral Reef Road on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit The Gateway Humane Society and The Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue. This is an event that will have live music, chicken dinners cooked onsite by the local Boy Scouts, the Winery at Wilcox, The Snack Shack, local craft vendors, clothing and jewelry vendors, local businesses. Both rescues will be present with adoptable dogs and cats. Harlan Beagley will be doing caricature drawings of your pet and they will be filling two pickup trucks with supplies for the shelters. Everyone is invited.