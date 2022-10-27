Annual leaf collection will be taking place in both the City of DuBois and Sandy Township.
Waste Management, Inc.’s leaf collection in the city will be the weeks of Monday, October 24, through Friday, October 28, and Monday, November 14, through Friday, November 18. Leaves will not be picked up leaves on normal garbage days, but will be picked up as they are able to get to them.
Leaves are to be placed in untied bags at the curb no later than 3 a.m. on Monday in the city.
City residents are again reminded to not rake leaves into the street.
In the township, Waste Management will be conducting the collection event the weeks of October 24 and November 14.
The leaves need to be placed curbside in untied bags by 3 a.m. Monday, October 24, and November 14 regardless of the normal collection day. There is no limit on the number of bags that may be placed curbside.