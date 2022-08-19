BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will present the 16th annual Antique Firearms and Indian Artifact Show on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
