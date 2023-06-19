BUTLER — Six scholarships administered by the Butler County Community College Education Foundation will debut in the 2023-2024 academic year, and increase the record number of named financial awards available to BC3 students to 155, a college administrator said.
Students registered in fall 2023 credit programs can apply for a scholarship until July 1, said Bobbi Jo Cornetti, development coordinator of the foundation.
The John W. Bacon Memorial Scholarship, which will debut this fall, is among 52 financial awards created by BC3 alumni, or in memory of BC3 alumni.
Full-time students enrolled in BC3’s nursing programs, or in programs within the college’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics division, are eligible to apply for the John W. Bacon Memorial Scholarship.
Bacon was the son of an Indiana County coal miner who received a scholarship from the National Science Foundation, earned a master’s degree at the Pennsylvania State University and was the first faculty member hired at BC3.
Bacon “was responsible for all of the applied science programming,” Dr. Thomas TenHoeve said of BC3’s associate degree career programs, which numbered 17 by the time Bacon retired in 1985 as assistant to the president and chair of BC3’s technical department.
Bacon “was absolutely essential,” TenHoeve said. “He was the standard-bearer. He stood for high quality and excellence in performance. And an ongoing commitment to learning.”
A scholarship created by Bacon’s four children – David, of Gibsonia; Daniel and James, of Butler; and Kate, of Blairsville, Indiana County; all of whom earned associate degrees from BC3 – will be awarded for the first time July 31, Cornetti said.
The World War II veteran, former Sunday school teacher and Christian-based summer camp director passed away in December 2020 at age 95 in Cabot.
“He was always kind of a teacher, and not only by trade,” David Bacon said. “That’s just the way he was. He taught us well. When he was growing up, his family helped to take care of a lot of less-fortunate people around them. That’s kind of where he came from.”
By creating a scholarship, David Bacon said he and his siblings are “encouraging people who may not have the means to continue their education to do so.”
Registered students can complete one application at bc3.edu/scholarships. Students selected to receive scholarships will be notified by July 31.