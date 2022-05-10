DuBOIS — Rotary is offering students in Western Pennsylvania the opportunity to study and live in another country during the 2023-2024 school year as a part of the Rotary Youth Exchange program.
The Rotary Youth Exchange program offers high school students from the U.S. and other countries the opportunity to live and study in another country during a school year. The program’s objective is to foster world peace, international understanding and good will by extending international communication at the personal level through the exchange of students of high school age.
Eligible students should be of good character and reputation; be between the ages of 15 to 18½ at time of departure; have above average academic ability; and have a pleasant personality. A preliminary application with a local interview is required by the end of October 2022 followed by final interviews in November. Country preferences will be taken into consideration and placements made in January 2023.
The student’s share of expenses includes a $450 youth exchange program fee, airfare, insurance and other travel costs. The program is for one year and the hosting Rotary club will provide the student housing with host families, meals, schooling and a monthly allowance. Check out www.exchangestudent.org for more information.
Information on a short-term, summer program is also available.
To receive a preliminary application or for more information on how to participate in Rotary Youth Exchange, contact Jeff Simmons, Butler AM Rotary Club, Rotary District 7280, (724) 875-1136, jssim89167@yahoo.com.