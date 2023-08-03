Pastor Nancy Shute and Pastor Ann Dixon are the new co-pastors at Luthersburg-Mt. Zion United Methodist Charge. The charge consists of four United Methodist Churches; Home Camp, Luthersburg, DuBois Mt. Zion, and Salem. Their ministry together will was effective Aug. 1.
They look forward to working together, not only as co-pastors, but with all four churches joining together for ministry events and great fellowship, collaboratively opening more ideas, energy, and passion to move the churches forward.
Pastor Shute is a retired elder of the United Methodist Church who has served in pastoral ministry for over 20 years. She is a graduate of Slippery Rock University and earned her MDiv from the Methodist School in Ohio.
Throughout her career, she has served in various areas of the WPA Conference. After a year of retirement, she accepted a part-time appointment to the three churches of the Luthersburg UMCharge, and a year later, added service as supervising pastor for the Mt. Zion UMC.
Shute lives with her husband, Richard, and her fur-baby, Elvis Joe. She also has two adult children, Heidi and Leah.
Pastor Dixon grew up in Salamanca, New York, and moved to Pennsylvania for employment in the mid 1980s. When she was laid off, she had an opportunity to attend DuBois Business College for Accounting/Business Management. After graduation, she obtained employment in Ridgway at North Central working in the Printing/Accounting Departments. When the Printing Department was closed, she transferred to Workforce Development as an Employability Counselor.
Dixon began taking lay speaking courses through the years and really enjoyed them. She was asked to consider being Pulpit Supply for the Grampian Charge in Chestnut Grove, while attending Annual Conference. She completed two years, and then decided to complete Licensing School for local pastor. Her appointments include Sigel UMC, Good Shepherd Parish and Emerickville UMC, which later brought her full circle to her home Church is Salem.
She is married to Scott Dixon and they live in Falls Creek with their cats, Zac and Zoe. They have a daughter, Andi, and three granddaughters, Chloe, Angelina, and Scarlett.
All are welcome to the worship services, and to invite friends and neighbors to join and welcome the new pastors.