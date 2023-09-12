DuBOIS — Forsyth Drilling, Inc., of DuBois has announced its three $1,000 scholarship winners –Luke Gerg, Olivia Hartzfeld and Katelyn Kennedy.
The scholarships are given by Dianne Moore of Brockway in memory of her husband, Raymond Moore, and her parents, Zane and Pat Forsyth, who were all past owners of Forsyth Drilling, Inc. The scholarships are awarded to exceptional high school graduates who are furthering their educations in the medical and trade/technical fields. The applicants needed to be in good academic standing, be involved in extracurricular activities in or out of school, have good character, and express their future career goals in an essay.
Gerg, a 2023 graduate of DuBois Area High School, is attending Triangle Tech, Falls Creek and pursuing his AST Degree, majoring in CADD with Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Technology Program.
Hartzfeld, a 2023 graduate of DuBois Area High School, is attending the University of Pittsburgh, Greensburg, and pursuing her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees , specializing in Biomedical Engineering.
Kennedy, a 2023 graduate of Brockway Area High School, is attending Gannon University, Erie, and pursuing her BSN in Nursing.