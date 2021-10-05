DuBOIS — Recently, Forsyth Drilling Inc. of DuBois announced its four $1,000 scholarship winners.
These graduates are pursuing degree fields. This scholarship was given by Dianne Moore, of Brockway, in memory of her husband, Raymond Moore, and her parents, Zane and Pat Forsyth, who were all past owners of Forsyth Drilling, Inc.
The scholarships were awarded to exceptional high school graduates who are furthering their educations in the medical and trade/technical fields. The applicants needed to be in good academic standing, be involved in extracurricular activities in or out of school, have good character, and express their future career goals in an essay.
The awardees are as follows:
- Jared Fremer, a 2021 graduate of Brockway Area High School who is attending Triangle Tech in Falls Creek and pursuing his degree in Maintenance Electricity and Construction Technology.
- Karissa Holt, a 2021 graduate of Brockway Area High School who is attending St. Francis University, Loretto, pursuing her degree in Health Studies Careers with a Pre-PA Concentration.
- Karley Nelson, a 2021 graduate of DuBois Area High School who is attending Penn State DuBois, pursuing her degree in Physical Therapy Assistant.
- Nicholas Felix, a 2021 graduate of DuBois Area HIgh School who is attending Penn State Behrend, Erie, pursuing his degree in Mechanical Engineering.