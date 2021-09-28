FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2021.

New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 16.

Local students include:

  • Morgan Allman, of DuBois, who is pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine.
  • Helena Kline, of Olanta, who is pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine.

