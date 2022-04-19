GREENVILLE — The 37 members of the first class of Thiel College’s new Physician Assistant Studies program attended a ceremony to receive their white coats on Saturday, April 2.
Receiving white coats as part of the ceremony were:
- Cameron Domblisky of Philipsburg
- Kayla Kerr of Punxsutawney
The white coats these students received represent their completion of the first half of their studies in the 27-month P.A. program at the College.
“We are so proud of the wonderful group of students who represent our Inaugural Cohort for the Physician Assistant Program,” said Lynn Williams, M.D., the founding program director. “Even amidst the incredible workload required to become a P.A., this class has embraced their diversity and supported each other to create a truly exceptional cohort.”
During the ceremony, as part of the opening remarks, Thiel President Susan Traverso, Ph.D. reminded the students of their significance to the college as the inaugural class of physician assistant students.
“Your program and the other graduate programs are a historic moment at Thiel,” she said. Although the College has existed since 1866, never before has it had a program such as this one that focuses on developing future medical professionals.